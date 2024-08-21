House of Representatives: The parliamentary decision included the approval of the budget tables sent by the government



The Presidency of the Council of Representatives renewed its confirmation of the formula of the parliamentary decision regarding the general budget tables, which stated “approval of adopting the estimates of the tables of the Federal General Budget Law for the year 2024 and its attachments” Tables A / B / C / D / E / F “and the deficit financing table as received from the Council of Ministers, and the Council of Ministers may transfer allocations of an amount of two trillion dinars to the governorates not organized in a region and distributed according to the population percentage and poverty.”

Source: National Iraqi News Agency