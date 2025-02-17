House of Representatives Congratulates Libyan People on February 17 Anniversary

Tripoli: The House of Representatives – Presidency and members extended their congratulations to the Libyan people on Monday, marking the fourteenth anniversary of the February 17 Revolution.

According to Libyan News Agency, the Council, through a statement on the official spokesman’s page “Abdullah Balihaq”, reiterated its commitment to working towards the aspirations of the Libyan people for stability and development. The statement emphasized the need for solidarity and cooperation to strengthen the values of reconciliation and national unity, urging progress towards a future where the Libyan people experience security and prosperity.

The Council also expressed its hopes for divine protection over Libya and the fulfillment of the people’s aspirations for security and progress, aiming for the country’s overall welfare.