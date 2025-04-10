House of Representatives and Inter-Parliamentary Union Sign Strategic Partnership Agreement

Tashkent: The House of Representatives signed a cooperation agreement with the General Secretariat of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU). The agreement aims to enhance mutual cooperation, exchange expertise and information, and establish a strategic partnership between the two sides. This agreement will provide technical support and training to the House’s staff, in addition to exchanging expertise in the fields of digital transformation, innovation, management, and technology. The agreement, which was signed in the Uzbek capital, Tashkent, was signed by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abdullah Al-Masry, and the Secretary-General of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, Martin Chungong, in the presence of the First Deputy Speaker of the House, Fawzi Al-Nuwairi, and the IPU’s Senior Advisor, Mukhtar Ahmed Omar.

According to Libyan News Agency, in a press statement on Thursday, the House of Representatives’ spokesman, Abdullah Blihaq, explained that the First Deputy Speaker, Fawzi Al-Nuwairi, delivered

a speech during the signing ceremony, in which he emphasized the importance of this agreement in strengthening bilateral relations with the IPU at various levels and benefiting from international parliamentary experiences. He noted that this agreement is a first step towards further cooperation, and extended an invitation to the Secretary-General of the IPU to visit Libya.

For his part, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abdullah Al-Masry, emphasized that the signing of this agreement is the result of intensive efforts made by the House of Representatives, in coordination with the General Secretariat of the IPU, with the aim of strengthening joint cooperation, exchanging expertise, and building a strategic partnership. He explained that the technical support and training to be provided aim to enable the staff of the House of Representatives to perform their duties in legislative and oversight aspects to the fullest extent, through plans. Joint work supported by supplementary agreements to implement

activities that strengthen parliamentary mechanisms, noting the importance of the effective and proper implementation of the agreement’s provisions on the ground.

In the same context, the Secretary General of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, Martin Chungong, stressed the Union’s continued support for the House of Representatives, affirming that the Union’s relationship with national parliaments is based on cooperation and friendship. He added that signing this agreement will represent an important step in strengthening cooperation between the two sides.

Chungong also referred to the visit of the Union’s advisors to the headquarters of the House of Representatives in Benghazi, and the content of their report, which monitored the work, activities, and achievements of the House of Representatives’ office in providing technical and logistical support and advice to the House to carry out its legislative and oversight duties. He explained that this report will be presented to the Executive Committee of the Inter-Pa

rliamentary Union, according to a statement by the Council’s spokesperson, Abdullah Blihaq.