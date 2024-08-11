HM King congratulated by HH Shaikh Mohammed bin Mubarak Al Khalifa

Manama, His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa received a cable of congratulations from His Highness Shaikh Mohammed bin Mubarak Al Khalifa, HM the King’s Special Representative, on the occasion of the Kingdom of Bahrain’s outstanding achievements in the Paris 2024 Olympics. The Kingdom secured four medals and set a new record in the history of the Olympic Games in the women’s 3000 metres steeplechase.

HH Shaikh Mohammed bin Mubarak expresses his pride in Bahrain’s sporting achievements, attributing this success to the unwavering support of HM King Hamad.

HH Shaikh Mohammed bin Mubarak commended HM the King’s efforts in advancing the Kingdom’s position in the global sports arena.

Source : Bahrain News Agency