High Council of State condemns visit of Al-Abed and Al-Raed to occupied Palestine

Tripoli, The High Council of State has condemned the visit made by Minister of Labour and Rehabilitation, Ali Al-Abed and a member of the House of Representatives, President of the Chamber of Trade and Industry, Mohamed Al-Raed" to the West Bank in occupied Palestine.

In a statement, Monday, on its Facebook account, the HCS affirmed its firm and clear position regarding standing with the Palestinians to alleviate the burdens of the occupation on them.

It explained that entering the occupied West Bank requires permission from the occupation authorities, which the Council categorically rejects, considers it unjustifiable, according to the statement.

The council expressed its profound concern that these visits were designed to be a test of the pulse of the Libyan people, and a prelude to other stages of dealing with the Israeli entity, according to the statement.

HCS statement concluded by calling on all political institutions and social components to take a firm stand against such acts, which it described as “disgraceful.”

Source: Libya News Agency