High Council for Energy Affairs Discusses New Exploration Blocks and Production Increase at 11th Meeting.



Tripoli: The eleventh regular meeting of the High Council for Energy and Water Affairs took place at the National Oil Corporation headquarters, led by Abdul Hamid Dabaiba, the Chairman of the Council and Head of the Government of National Unity. The meeting focused on key issues concerning the oil, gas, electricity, and water sectors.

According to Libyan News Agency, the session was attended by the Council’s supervising member, Abdullah Qaderbouh, Chairman of the Administrative Control Authority, and other Council members. A significant part of the meeting involved discussions on the executive procedures for initiating a public tender round aimed at offering new exploration blocks. Farhat bin Qadara, Chairman of the National Oil Corporation and a Council member, delivered a presentation on the public tender round, which includes the offer of blocks for exploration in both land and sea areas. This follows the approval of the procedures manual and the preparation of a new standard agreement with necessary tech

nical amendments.

The technical committee provided a brief presentation outlining the areas and discoveries that will be available in the 2024 public announcement round, totaling 22 new blocks. They highlighted the technical procedures aligned with the approved implementation schedule and introduced a modern bidding method via a virtual data room. Additionally, the Corporation’s technical departments updated the Council on the progress of the production increase plan, affirming their adherence to the approved timetable, with current production reaching 1.422 million barrels of oil and condensates.

Further discussions among the attendees focused on resolving the status of the Ras Lanuf refinery following the exit procedures of the foreign partner and the Corporation’s approval to purchase the share. The Council emphasized the necessity of operating and modernizing the refinery to supply the local market with the needed petroleum derivatives.

Concluding the meeting, Dabaiba reaffirmed the Government of Natio

nal Unity’s support for the Corporation’s plan to boost oil and gas production. He underscored the importance of prioritizing projects related to providing drinking water and implementing water supply lines in the development plan.