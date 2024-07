The Lebanese Hezbollah denied, on Saturday, targeting the town of Majdal Shams in the occupied Syrian Golan.

The party said in a statement: “We have absolutely nothing to do with the incident, and we categorically deny all false allegations in this regard.”

The head of media relations in Hezbollah, Muhammad Afif, categorically denied targeting the town of Majdal Shams.

Source: National Iraqi News Agency