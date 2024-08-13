Hamieh opens new public transit line between Nahr El-Mot, Baabda



Caretaker Minister of Public Works and Transportation, Ali Hamieh, on Tuesday inaugurated a new public transit line today connecting Nahr El-Mot to Baabda’s Serail Building.

The event was attended by Mount Lebanon Governor, Judge Mohammad Makawi, and Ziad Nasr, Chairman and General Manager of the Public Transport Authority.

In his speech, Minister Hamieh emphasized the importance of the new line for facilitating citizens’ access to Baabda for administrative purposes. He also outlined a schedule for the gradual expansion of public transport lines to include Chtoura, Baalbek, Sidon, Tyre, and Tripoli.

Moreover, Hamieh praised the collaboration and coordination with Governor Makawi, who provided essential support for the line’s inauguration.

In turn, Governor Makawi highlighted the need to expand the public transit network to allow citizens to benefit from services across various locations. He thanked Minister Hamieh for his diligent efforts to enhance and expand public transport services, noting the positiv

e impact on citizens, especially during the current challenging economic conditions.

Finally, Ziad Nasr explained the distribution of routes and the plans for quickly extending public transport services.

Source: National News Agency – Lebanon