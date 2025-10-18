GNU Delegation Engages in Key Meetings with Financial Institutions and Boeing in Washington

Washington: The delegation from the Government of National Unity, currently visiting the United States, held a series of meetings in Washington, D.C., with several international financial institutions and the Boeing aircraft manufacturer.

According to Libyan News Agency, the delegation held meetings with Morgan Stanley, Bank of New York, and J.P. Morgan, with the aim of enhancing international financial cooperation and attracting investments to support economic stability in Libya. The discussions centered around expanding international financial partnerships, supporting asset management, diversifying the Libyan economy, and enhancing the investment environment to contribute to the stability and development of the national economy.

In addition to financial discussions, the delegation also engaged with representatives from the American company Boeing to explore ways to enhance cooperation in developing Libya’s civil aviation sector. The meeting reviewed the frameworks of the strategic partnership between the

two parties, which includes providing technical, advisory, and commercial support to modernize the Libyan civil aviation sector in line with international standards and best operational practices.

The Government of National Unity delegation emphasized that this cooperation aligns with the government’s vision to rebuild the aviation sector and improve its operational efficiency. This initiative is in line with the return of air traffic and the recovery of the national economy, coinciding with the imminent opening of several new airports, thus strengthening Libya’s position as a regional aviation hub.