Fuel prices edged lower on Friday in Lebanon. Consequently, there's been a reduction in the prices of gasoline (95 and 98 octane) by LBP 24,000 and diesel by LBP 23,000, while gas cylinder prices remained stable. The updated rates are as follows: - 95-octane petrol: LBP 1,505,000 - 98-octane petrol: LBP 1,545,000 - Diesel: LBP 1,498,000 - Gas cylinder: LBP 939,000 Source: National News Agency-Lebanon