Foreign Minister receives a copy of the credentials of the new Jordanian Ambassador to Iraq

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Fuad Hussein, received today, Sunday, a copy of the credentials of Ambassador Maher Tarawneh, as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan to the Republic of Iraq.

During the meeting, according to the Ministry’s statement, the Minister expressed his congratulations to Ambassador Tarawneh on the occasion of assuming his duties, stressing the importance of strengthening bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries.

The Minister stressed that the relations between Iraq and Jordan are historical and solid, and go beyond diplomatic ties to include common geographical ties. He also pointed out the importance of enhancing economic interaction between the two countries, with a focus on encouraging investment and increasing the volume of trade exchange.

The Minister also pointed out that a meeting with his Jordanian counterpart is about to be held on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly meetings i

n New York, with the aim of enhancing bilateral cooperation and coordination on issues of common interest.

For his part, Ambassador Tarawneh pointed out the need to enhance coordination between the two countries in all fields, especially in the economic and commercial aspects.

The meeting also discussed the common challenges in the region and their developments, with a focus on the ongoing escalation by the occupation forces in Gaza and the rest of the Palestinian territories and the West Bank.

Source: National Iraqi News Agency