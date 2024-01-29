Flowershop.ae Announces Its 2-Week-Long Valentine’s Day Sale

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES / ACCESSWIRE / January 28, 2024 / Flowershop.ae is gearing up for a blooming Valentine's Day celebration, promising a 2-week-long floral extravaganza starting on February 1, 2024. The leading flower delivery store in Dubai is set to captivate customers with exclusive offers and discounts, harmonizing seamlessly with its year-round dedication to delivering breathtaking flowers, delicious cakes, cupcakes, and more.

Valentine's Day Sale

In a time where every gesture of love counts, Flowershop.ae stands ready to assist customers in expressing their emotions without compromise. The flower shop understands the importance of crafting unforgettable moments, tailoring its Valentine's Day Sale to infuse joy and romance into every celebration.

Riaz Hussain, Flowershop.ae's Vice President of Operations, remarked, "Our Valentine's Day Sale is designed to present our customers with amazing deals, ensuring their expressions of love, affection, and romantic moments are accompanied by the most exquisite blooms. We have handpicked our best-selling arrangements and curated exclusive offers for this romantic season, allowing our customers to share the gift of love as they celebrate Valentine's Day."

Flowershop.ae's New Year's Day Sale includes:

15% Off Flowers:

Embracing the spirit of love, Flowershop.ae extends an exclusive 15% discount on all floral arrangements from the Valentine's Day collection. Customers can unlock this limited-time offer by using code LOVE15 at checkout, ensuring a vibrant and thoughtfully curated bouquet for every special moment.

Sweet Surprises:

Recognizing the importance of heartfelt gestures, the online shop includes a complimentary box of chocolates with every flower order. This delightful addition adds an extra layer of sweetness, combining the beauty of flowers with the indulgence of fine chocolates.

Free Shipping:

For a seamless experience, Flowershop.ae is offering free shipping on all orders from the Valentine's Day collection. To enjoy this added convenience, customers can check out the available coupon on their Valentine's Day gift page, allowing the shop to handle the delivery with no additional cost.

To partake in the exclusive discounts and special offers featured in Flowershop.ae's Valentine's Day Sale, individuals are encouraged to subscribe to the shop's daily newsletters. Commencing on February 1st, 2024, keep a vigilant eye on your inbox as it brings personalized coupon codes for free shipping, complimentary chocolates, and an enticing 15% off on all the beautiful flower arrangements.

To discover all the incredible deals, visit Flowershop.ae or simply download the Flowershop.ae app.

About Flowershop.ae:

Flowershop.ae is a premier online florist, dedicated to creating unforgettable moments through exquisite floral designs. With a legacy of excellence, the online florist continues to elevate gifting to new heights.

