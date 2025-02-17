First Exhibition of Rural Women’s Association Launched in Southern Region

Fezzan: The Rural Women’s Association in the Southern Region of Fezzan, in collaboration with the National Center for Guidance, Cooperation and Agricultural Information at the Ministry of Agriculture and Animal Resources, has inaugurated its first exhibition showcasing plant and animal production. This event is being held under the slogan “Natural – for the safety of your health.”

According to Libyan News Agency, the exhibition’s opening was attended by the president and members of the Rural Women’s Association, several officials, and a large number of local residents and enthusiasts in the agricultural sector. The event aims to highlight and promote the agricultural efforts and products of rural women in the region.

Exhibition halls featured an array of agricultural products, including dates, dairy products, as well as knitting and embroidery works. Visitors also had the opportunity to explore various naturally manufactured drinks, emphasizing the diverse agricultural output of the region.