Federal Police: Arrest of 18 suspects in various legal cases in Baghdad

Baghdad: The Federal Police Command forces arrested 18 suspects in various legal cases in Baghdad.

The Command stated in a statement that within the series of security operations carried out by the Federal Police forces and within the framework of its relentless efforts to pursue criminal elements, the Federal units, with the support of the intelligence effort, were able to arrest 18 suspects in legal materials that varied between (drugs, theft, quarreling, possession of an unlicensed weapon, violating residency conditions) in the areas of (Yarmouk, Al-Ubaidi Presidency, Al-Nasr neighborhood, Al-Hussainiya, Al-Hussainiya Al-Maamel, Al-Basatin neighborhood, Tariq neighborhood) in Baghdad, and seized (5 pistols, 5 ammunition stores, and violating motorcycles).

Source: National Iraqi News Agency