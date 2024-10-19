Families of five Bahrainis returning from Yemen thank HM the King, HRH Crown Prince and Prime Minister

Manama, The families of five Bahrainis recently returned from detention in Yemen have expressed their deep gratitude for the Ministry of Interior’s efforts, which secured the return of their sons two days ago. They extended heartfelt thanks to His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, for their care and support.

Zakariya Mahdi Abdulrasool, father of Hadi and Mahdi, thanked HM the King, HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, and the Ministers of Interior and Foreign Affairs for closely following his sons’ case. He commended the security agencies for maintaining continuous communication with him, providing reassurance until his sons returned safely.

Zainab, mother of Mahmood Fuad Ibrahim, also expressed gratitude to HM the King, HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, and General Shaikh Rashid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, Minister of Interior, for their attention to the case. She thanked all officials, including MPs, fo

r helping secure her son’s return.

Hussain Saleh Hassan, father of Ali, extended his thanks for the leadership’s diplomatic and security efforts that ensured the release of the detainees. He acknowledged Bahrain’s ongoing care for its citizens, both at home and abroad.

Abbas Mohammed Abdulrasool, father of Fadhel, echoed his thanks to HM the King, HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, and the Minister of Interior for ensuring the safe return of the five Bahrainis.

Source: Bahrain News Agency