Faiq Zaidan discusses with the Special Representative of the Secretary-General of the UN a number of legal issues of common interest

The Supreme Judicial Council stated in a statement: “The President of the Supreme Judicial Council, Faiq Zaidan, received today, Sunday, the Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General of the United Nations for Political Affairs and Electoral Assistance in Iraq, Claudio Cordone, and his accompanying delegation, and discussed with him a number of legal issues of common interest.”

Source: National Iraqi News Agency