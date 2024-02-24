Extraordinary meeting of Information Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Istanbul.

Istanbul: The work of the extraordinary meeting of information ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation countries began in the Turkish city of Istanbul on Saturday. Participants in the meeting will discuss "Israeli attacks on journalists in occupied Palestine and its practices to mislead world public opinion." The meeting will discuss in details the Israeli attacks that caused the death of civilians, 130 journalists in the Gaza Strip since last October 7, and false and misleading news to global public opinion, according to Anatolia News Agency. Source: Libyan News Agency