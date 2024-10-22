Exclusive Markets Receives Top Honors at International Business Magazine Awards 2024

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Exclusive Markets, a globally renowned leader in online multi-asset trading, has once again showcased its commitment to excellence by holding several prestigious awards at the highly esteemed International Business Magazine Awards 2024. The company has emerged victorious in the following categories:

Most Trusted Forex Broker Global 2024

Best FX Broker Global 2024

Best Customer Support Global 2024

Best Partners Program Global 2024

Most Transparent Broker Asia 2024

These esteemed awards reaffirm Exclusive Markets’ steady dedication to setting new benchmarks in the industry and delivering unmatched service to its worldwide clientele. The company’s forward-thinking strategies, which are always at the forefront of industry trends, its emphasis on transparency, and its unwavering focus on providing exceptional experiences for traders and partners have set it apart in the fiercely competitive market.

The official award presentation is scheduled to take place at the prestigious Grand Annual Awards Ceremony 2024 in the luxurious Atlantis, The Palm, Dubai, UAE, later this year. This highly anticipated event, set for Q4, will bring together top professionals from the global finance industry to celebrate outstanding achievements and innovation.

Hemant Kumar, Exclusive Markets’ CMO, expressed his gratitude, remarking, “Securing 5 prestigious awards is a testament to our relentless pursuit of excellence and the firm trust that our clients and partners have placed in us. Our entire team has worked tirelessly to uphold these values, and we take immense pride in seeing our efforts acknowledged on such a prestigious platform.”

With these remarkable awards, Exclusive Markets has further solidified its position as a revered leader in the Forex trading industry, strengthening its reputation as a company that prioritizes partnerships and remains dedicated to delivering unparalleled client satisfaction!

About Exclusive Markets

Exclusive Markets is dedicated to providing traders with a robust, secure, and transparent platform for investing in a variety of financial instruments. With a focus on cutting-edge technology and holding ISO/IEC 27001:2013 Certification by MSECB, Exclusive Markets offers traders an exceptional platform that seamlessly integrates advanced features with user-friendly interfaces.

Traders can access a wide array of trading instruments, including CFD stocks, commodities, forex, and spot metals. The company’s expert team is committed to meeting the evolving needs of its clients by continually expanding its range of products and services, allowing traders to invest according to their preferences.

Risk Warning: Trading involves risk.

