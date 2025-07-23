EU Ambassador Highlights Support for Libya’s Energy and Development Goals

Tripoli: EU Ambassador to Libya, Nicola Orlando, has reiterated the European Union’s ongoing commitment to assist Libya in meeting its domestic needs and enhancing its resilience, particularly through collaboration with the National Oil Corporation (NOC).

According to Libyan News Agency, Orlando conveyed this commitment following a meeting with NOC Chairman, Eng. Masaoud Suleiman, where they discussed the EU’s support for Libya’s initiatives in renewable energy, climate mitigation, and energy security. Orlando took to Twitter to describe the meeting as productive, highlighting the EU’s dedication to expanding mutually beneficial cooperation.

Orlando emphasized that the EU is committed to supporting Libya’s sustainable development goals. He underscored that the partnership with NOC is a strategic element of the EU’s efforts to foster stability and growth in Libya. The EU’s engagement with Libya is seen as pivotal in promoting development and resilience in the region.