Environment minister, UNIDO regional director confer on bilateral cooperation

Environment Minister Yasmine Fouad met Wednesday with Patrick Jean Gilabert, UNIDO Representative of the Regional Office Hub in Egypt, to discuss future cooperation in joint projects. Fouad hailed as 'fruitful' cooperation between her Ministry and UNIDO in a way that supported the compatibility of industry and the environment. This cooperation has expanded to include environment-related fields, the minister noted. She wished Gilabert success in his new mission in Egypt, stressing that the government greatly appreciates UNIDO's support for efforts to achieve green transformation. Gilabert said he is happy to work with Egypt and complete UNIDO's successful story, which he called an inspiring story of joint action. Cooperation between UNIDO and Egypt has led to successful projects, with investments worth some 52 million dollars in 2023, he noted. Gilabert said UNIDO will act to expand activities in the coming stage in a way that would contribute to achieving further effectiveness and sustainability, and pr eserving resources. Source: State Information Service Egypt