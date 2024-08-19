Environment min. reviews preparations for COP16 in Montréal

Minister of Environment Yasmine Fouad congratulated Astrid Schomaker of Germany on her appointment as Executive Secretary of the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD).

Fouad extended her congratulations during a meeting with Schomaker on the margins of the “Endgame Facilitation” workshop in Montréal, Canada, held on August 18-19 to discuss preparations for the 16th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP16) to the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD).

During her first bilateral encounter on the fringe of the workshop, Fouad discussed a raft of issues related to biodiversity and the latest updates on preparations for COP16, Colombia will host in October.

She emphasized the importance of biodiversity financing, cooperation for offering finance opportunities through the Global Environment Facility, Green Climate Fund, as well as the need to work for ensuring effectiveness of biodiversity financing to overcome the global biodiversity challenge.

Fouad headed to Montréal, Canada, to attend the “End

game Facilitation” workshop on the preparations for the 16th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP16) on Biodiversity.

During the workshop, Fouad will share her experience as the President of COP14 from 2018 to 2021 and Egypt’s role in preparing the draft global biodiversity framework beyond 2020.

Fouad had previously joined the discussion with her Canadian counterpart in facilitating consultations on the global biodiversity framework during COP15.

Source: State Information Service Egypt