Environment min. holds meeting with UN deputy secretary general



Environment Minister Yasmine Fouad held a meeting with UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed to reach a consensus toward a new goal for climate finance.

During the meeting, Fouad discussed the points of disagreement and agreement on the new goals that will be financed. The meeting also touched on the means that Egypt is taking with the Australian Minister to facilitate consultations on the new collective quantitative goal for the climate file.

The two sides discussed ways to reduce the points of disagreement and pave the way for the political support that the two presidents can provide through participation in the consultations to reach an agreement on this goal.

