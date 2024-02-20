ENEMY’S RECONNAISSANCE FLIGHTS INTENSIFY OVER SOUTHERN VILLAGES AMID ESCALATING TENSIONSEgypt, Tanzania explore new ties in transport sector

Israeli enemy reconnaissance aircraft intensified their flights over the villages of the southern Lebanese districts of Tyre and Bint Jbeil throughout the past night and into Tuesday morning, amidst continued firing of incendiary shells and illuminating bombs overnight over villages in the western and central sectors. Moreover, enemy warplanes carried out raids after 7:00 pm yesterday on the towns of Marwahin, Aita Shaab, and Beit Lif, resulting in significant damage to homes, crops, and infrastructure, especially electricity and water networks. On the other hand, an increase in the displacement of residents from villages adjacent to the Lebanese-Palestinian border was observed. Families in displacement centers in Tyre are seeking homes outside the shelters due to the difficulty of living in them. Source: National News Agency - Lebanon Egypt and Tanzania are exploring new avenues to forge a stronger partnership in the transport sector to enhance trade between the two African countries. High-level delegates from both governments, including transport ministers and Egyptian investors, met in Dar es Salaam to discuss mutual cooperation and available opportunities. Speaking at the meeting titled 'Strategic Meeting for Strengthening Bilateral Cooperation between Tanzania and the Arab Republic of Egypt in the Transport Sector', Tanzania's Minister for Transport, Professor Makame Mbarawa, implored Egyptian investors to consider investing in Dar es Salaam Port, specifically in the construction of berths 13 to 15. 'We are inviting them to cooperate in constructing berths 13, 14, and 15. It is very important. We can do many things, but without constructing new berths, we cannot address the congestion,' Prof Mbarawa emphasised. The minister also mentioned other investment opportunities, such as the development of the Bagamoyo Port, the development of an Oil Jet at Tanga Port, the development of a Dry Cargo Terminal in Mtwara, and the development of Dry Ports in Dodoma, Kigoma, Mwanza, Dar es Salaam, and the Coast Region. 'We have several projects to develop dry ports in different regions due to the construction of the Standard Gauge Railway,' he informed the Egyptian delegation. Prof Mbarawa emphasised that the partnership between Tanzania and Egypt in infrastructure development would address key infrastructure challenges and unlock new opportunities for economic advancement. He argued that the development of any country largely depends on the transport sector, which enhances local and international trade. As Tanzania is a gateway for several neighbouring landlinked countries such as Burundi, Rwanda, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Zambia, and Malawi, strengthening its transport network will lead to market growth. Through the Dar es Salaam Maritime Gateway Project, the government has improved the infrastructure of the Dar es Salaam Port to increase efficiency, including deepening its berths. These improvements have enabled large vessels to dock at the port. He also informed them of ongoing projects involving the construction of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR). The minister stated that through the exchange of best practices, capacity building efforts, and joint initiatives between the two countries, the transport sector will be boosted, paving the way for sustainable development. On his part, Egyptian Minister for Transport, Mr. Kamel El Wazir, mentioned that he was accompanied by investors and businesspeople from his country who have come to explore opportunities. 'We appreciate the good relationship and brotherhood between the two countries,' he stated. He mentioned that their visit was in response to the visit of their President to Tanzania and President Samia Suluhu Hassan's visit to Egypt over two years ago. The two presidents vowed to strengthen the countries' historical relations. 'Egypt is ready to do its best to strengthen relati ons with African countries and enhance transport networks for trade connectivity, in order to promote inter trade between the countries,' he stated. He added, 'We need to build dry ports in different countries, but we should start constructing them here in Tanzania, which is the gateway to other land-linked countries. Therefore, we need strong cooperation between the Dar port and ports in Egypt. This will also lead to strengthened cooperation between the two countries, enabling the transportation of cargo to countries surrounding the Nile River.' He stated that the project to invest in Tanzania will make it easier to reach out to other African countries, aligning with Egypt's agenda for 2060 to invest in Africa. The strategic meeting held yesterday in the city brought together key officials from organisations such as the Tanzania Ports Authority (TPA), Tanzania Railway Corporation (TRC), Land Transport Regulatory Authority (LATRA), National Institute of Transport (NIT), Tanzania Meteorological Authority (TM A), Air Tanzania Corporation (ATCL), Tanzania Airport Authority (TAA), and Marine Services Company Ltd (MSCL). Source: State Information Service Egypt