Emirati Women Chapter Onboards Second Cohort of 62 Participants

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood (SCMC), Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), and Mother of the Nation, and in partnership with the General Women’s Union, PureHealth, the largest healthcare group in the Middle East, announced the onboarding of the Emirati Women Chapter’s (EWC) second cohort for 2025, welcoming 62 participants.

The onboarding follows the announcement of the expansion of the EWC programme, introducing a new track specifically tailored for senior Emirati women, while also ensuring the integration of People of Determination within the programme. The second cohort has attracted more than double the participants compared to last year, reflecting the growing demand for the EWC’s transformative programme. This year, the programme expands its impact by fostering a more inclusive and dynamic environment, with a particular focus on senior Emirati women and People of Determination. Over nine months, participants will engage in a comprehensive experience that combines personal coaching, mentorship, and immersive learning opportunities, equipping them with the skills and insights to drive meaningful change in their communities and beyond.

Her Excellency Noura Al Suwaidi, Secretary General of GWU, said, “The continued success of the Emirati Women Chapter is a powerful testament to the strength of collaboration and the shared commitment to advancing women’s roles in society. I am proud to witness the increasing involvement of senior Emirati women, whose wisdom and experience are invaluable in shaping the future of our society. Together, we are paving the way for a more inclusive and prosperous future for all Emirati women.”

Her Excellency Al Rym Abdullah Al Falasi, Secretary-General of SCMC, said, “The EWC programme brings together Emirati women who are eager to grow, connect, and contribute. It’s inspiring to see senior participants join this journey, sharing their experiences and making a meaningful impact on future generations.”

Shaista Asif, Group Chief Executive Officer of PureHealth, said, “The Emirati Women Chapter continues to be a powerful force for growth and empowerment, and welcoming this exceptional group of women to the second cohort is truly inspiring. Their dedication, experiences, and drive to create change will not only shape their own journeys but also inspire future generations, leaving a lasting impact on community. We are honoured to have the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, whose unwavering commitment to empowering Emirati women continues to inspire this programme. We also extend our gratitude to the General Women’s Union and the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood for their invaluable support in nurturing this initiative.”

Sheikha Moza bint Khalifa bin Mohammed Al Nahyan has been appointed as the Ambassador of the Senior Emirati Women Programme, a key initiative that strengthens the EWC programme and contributes to the Year of Community. She will play a key role in preserving and passing on the rich traditions of Emirati culture, ensuring they continue to inspire future generations. Her involvement highlights the programme’s tangible impact, supporting elder-focused initiatives in collaboration with key stakeholders. At the onboarding event, Sheikha Moza reinforced her commitment to empowering senior Emirati women and ensuring their contributions remain integral to society.

With the onboarding of its second cohort, the Emirati Women Chapter continues to grow as a platform for leadership, inclusivity, and social impact. This year’s expanded programme not only strengthens the role of senior Emirati women but also integrates People of Determination, reinforcing a vision of a more connected and empowered society. As participants embark on this transformative journey, they are poised to lead initiatives that will contribute to the Year of Community 2025, shaping a future driven by collaboration, resilience, and meaningful change.

