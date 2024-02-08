Emigration min. :Egypt’s markets lure investments

Egypt's Minister of State for Emigration and Egyptian Expatriates' Affairs Soha Gendi said the Egyptian markets attract investments, particularly in light of legislative amendments adopted by the state. The minister's remarks came on Thursday 8/2/2024 at a meeting with President of the Canadian Chamber of Commerce in Cairo Fayez Ezzeddin to discuss means to enhance cooperation to serve Egyptians abroad and promote investments in Egypt. The minister said she is keen to hold periodic meetings with Egyptian investors residing abroad to increase their investments in the national economy, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Emigration and Egyptian Expatriates' Affairs. The minister also cited facilitations offered by the state to attract investors and promote investments, lauding great efforts exerted by the Egyptian community in Canada in different fields. For his part, Ezzeddin praised the Egyptian market that has become better for luring further foreign investments, commending the Emigration Ministry's efforts on training and qualifying youth for the labor market. Source: State Information Service Egypt