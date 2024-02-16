Emigration min.: Egypt, UK Share many Files, Education File on Top

Minister of State for Emigration and Egyptian Expatriate Affairs Ambassador Soha Gendi met with the Director of the British Council in Egypt Mr. Mark Howard on Friday 16/2/2024. During the meeting, the Minister of Emigration Soha Gendy welcomed Mr. Mark Howard and praised Egyptian-British relations. The minister added that the United Kingdom has some of the best scientific institutions abroad, and always provides opportunities for our youth, as Egypt and the United Kingdom share many files, the most important of which is the education file that our youth obtain in distinguished universities of the United Kingdom. Source: State Information Service Egypt