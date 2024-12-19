EMGA secures US$90M from EIB for Brazil’s BTG Pactual  

LONDON, Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Emerging Markets Global Advisory LLP (EMGA) announces today they have secured US$90M debt finance for their long-standing Brazil-based client, BTG Pactual.

The US$90 million senior unsecured loan was provided by EIB and the transaction follows on from a very recent transaction also advised by EMGA for USD$210m.

Sajeev Chakkalakal, Managing Director and Head of Investment Banking at EMGA, said: “This was a fantastic add-on transaction to the US$ 210m green financing facility that we raised for BTG from EIB. In this instance, this financing is aimed at funding BTG’s SME Lending portfolios and has an especially high development impact given that the finance will support small business development in disadvantaged regions of Brazil, and the additional focus on female entrepreneurs. EIB remains a key investor relationship for EMGA, and we are proud to have helped them increase their presence in Brazil as part of their broader EIB Global strategy.”

Jeremy Dobson, Managing Director, and Head of Operations at EMGA, added: “It was a pleasure to work with BTG again on this additional financing from EIB. We look forward to continuing our strong track record of arranging financing in Brazil and the rest of Latin America.”

BTG Pactual: BTG is the largest investment bank in Latin America, the 6th largest bank in Brazil by shareholders equity and a key player in providing loans and guarantees to a broad set of clients, from SMEs to large corporations. BTG is a pioneer in promoting climate finance in Brazil and plays a pivotal role in channeling resources towards projects with a positive impact in the community.

EIB: EIB is the European Investment Bank (EIB), the European Union’s investment bank and is the largest multilateral financial institution in the world. The EIB finances and invests both through equity and debt solutions and focuses on the areas of climate, environment, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), development, cohesion and infrastructure.

Emerging Markets Global Advisory LLP (EMGA), with offices in London and New York, helps financial institutions and corporates seeking new debt or equity capital. EMGA’s multi-national team collectively have decades of experience in closing over USD 9bn of debt and private equity transactions for their clients within the world’s emerging markets and frontier economies, including Brazil which remains a key market. With a proven track record in capital formation and strategic advisory throughout diverse economic cycles, EMGA continues to deliver geographic reach and a diverse service offering, solidifying its place in the market as a pre-eminent emerging markets specialized boutique investment bank.

Contact info@emergingmarketsglobaladvisory.com

