Elevatus Integrates with Zoom to Help Clients Run Faster and More Effective Virtual Meetings

LONDON, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Elevatus, the leading AI technology provider, announced its latest integration with Zoom, to help clients conduct more streamlined and organized virtual meetings. This integration will further allow clients to automatically use Zoom to host remote meetings, interviews, and webinars scheduled directly through Elevatus.

Elevatus strives to help companies worldwide enhance and optimize their work processes with cutting-edge AI technology. Elevatus’ award-winning hiring platform also empowers clients to easily automate, streamline, and digitally transform the recruitment process. Therefore, Elevatus’ integration with Zoom will inevitably add greater flexibility to the process of scheduling and conducting virtual meetings and interviews with candidates.

“As a tech company that supports and encourages remote work, our integration with Zoom will empower our clients to conduct faster virtual meetings no matter where they’re working from,” said Yara Burgan, CEO and founder of Elevatus. “Today, many people are using Zoom; whether it’s recruiters, teammates, managers, or candidates. It’s one of the world’s most popular web conferencing software. Therefore, this offering will make it significantly easier for our clients to schedule meetings in seconds, record and store meetings, save a significant amount of time and re-watch meetings with their teammates – without being redirected out of Elevatus’ platform.”

Elevatus’ clients can now leverage Zoom to conduct meetings with greater speed, and create a centralized video meeting library that can be easily accessed by authorized users and teammates. Where meetings can be recorded and saved locally on the device, or in the designated Zoom account. Clients just need to fill in the information for any particular meeting by specifying and choosing the event color, the date, time zone, meeting time, team members who will join the meeting call, and the guests they want to invite.

Enterprises are accelerating their adoption of Zoom in the past year due to the rapid shift to remote work, which has indisputably made conducting in-person meetings an obstacle and setback. The Elevatus and Zoom integration serves to close this gap by making it easier for all users to keep workflows moving, facilitate communication, and bring together users from all around the world, despite the geographical barriers.

Contact: Elevatus Inc., [email protected], + 962-7-9633-0600

