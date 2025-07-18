Electricity Company Successfully Removes High-Voltage Wires in West Misrata

Misrata: The General Electricity Company announced today the completion of a project to remove high-voltage wires in the West Misrata Distribution District. This project is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to enhance the electricity grid’s performance and improve service quality for citizens.

According to Libyan News Agency, the district’s connections team successfully removed 11-kilovolt high-voltage wires from 19 electricity poles. This initiative aims to boost the network’s efficiency and operational capacity in the region.

The company extended its gratitude to the technical teams involved, noting their dedication and teamwork during continuous working hours, which ensured the project was completed within the specified timeline. The General Electricity Company reiterated its commitment to ongoing maintenance and development plans across various regions, aiming to stabilize the electricity grid and enhance service levels for citizens nationwide.