EIA Announces A Decline In Iraq’s Oil Exports To America

The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) announced today, Saturday, that Iraq's oil exports to America decreased by more than half during the past week.

The EIA stated: “The average US imports of crude oil during the past week from nine major countries amounted to 5.822 million barrels per day, a decrease of 178 thousand barrels per day compared to the previous week, which amounted to 6 million barrels per day.”

It added, "Iraq's oil exports to America reached an average of 100,000 barrels per day last week, down by 132,000 barrels per day from the previous week, which averaged 232,000 barrels per day."

EIA pointed out that "most of America's oil imports during the past week came from Canada at an average of 3.679 million barrels per day, followed by Mexico with an average of 699 thousand barrels per day, and oil revenues from Saudi Arabia amounted to 567 thousand barrels per day, and then Colombia with an average of 300 thousand barrels per day."

According to the EIA, “the amount of American imports of crude oil from Nigeria at a rate of 220 thousand barrels per day, from Ecuador at a rate of 99 thousand barrels per day, from Libya at a rate of 90 thousand barrels per day, and from Brazil at a rate of 68 thousand barrels per day, while no quantity was imported from Russia.”

Source: National Iraqi News Agency