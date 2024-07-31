Egypt’s PM Mostafa Madbouly visits New Alamein Festival, praises United Media Services for its role



Egypt’s Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly visited, on Wednesday 31/7/2024 the New Alamein Festival, organized by the United Media Services Company, accompanied by Minister of Health Dr. Khaled Abdel Ghaffar.

Madbouly was received by Chairman of the Board of Directors of the United Media Services Company, Ashraf Salman along with CEO and Managing Director of the company Amr El-Fakki.

The PM inspected the beach area of ??El Alamein Festival, where he witnessed various sports and entertainment events.

He praised the role played by the United Company through El Alamein Festival in highlighting the urban development witnessed by the entire North West Coast region, especially the New Alamein City, and promoting tourism in the city as well as promoting investment opportunities in the North West Coast region.

Earlier on Wednesday 31/7/2024, Madbouly made a tour to follow up on development work in Borg El Arab International Airport.

He directed officials to accelerate finishing the ongoing projects in Borg El Arab

International Airport, particularly the new passenger terminal “2”.

Madbouli said such projects will support tourism growth In New Alamein City, emphasizing expanding Alamein Airport and increasing hotel rooms on the North Coast would help accommodate more tourists.

The PM said this tour aimed to review the progress of work, passenger handling procedures, and the readiness of the new passenger terminal for trial operation.

He emphasized the terminal’s role in modernizing Egypt’s airports, supporting sustainability, and attracting 30 million tourists by 2030, with a focus on the North Coast’s tourism potential.

Madbouli inspected the old Terminal 1 and its facilities, reviewed upcoming development plans, and highlighted the need for smooth passenger procedures. He also toured the new Terminal 2, checking its various sections.

Al-Hafni, for his part, explained that the new Terminal 2 will handle 4.8 million passengers annually, raising the airport’s total capacity to 6 million.

The 40,000-square-meter ter

minal features extensive parking, modern environmental benefits, and advanced technology.

Ahmed Sorour, Assistant Director of Engineering Projects for the Air Force, reviewed the Army Engineering Authority’s work on upgrading Borg El Arab International Airport, including expanding a secondary runway to the main one, enhancing the primary runway, and improving drainage systems.

At the end of the tour, Madbouli directed officials to expand the high-level services for incoming tourists and emphasized that Borg El Arab International Airport should not rely solely on low-cost airlines.

The new passenger terminal at Borg El Arab Airport was developed in collaboration with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) to increase the airport’s capacity and alleviate congestion at the old terminal.

Source: State Information Service Egypt