Egypt, World Bank Probe Bolstering Cooperation in Climate-related Issues

Minister of Environment Yasmine Fouad discussed with a World Bank delegation headed by the Regional Director for Sustainable Development for the Middle East and North Africa, Meskerem Burhan, the strategic plan, ways of cooperation, the financing program, environmental analysis, air pollution, climate change, and project management methods in Cairo. The meeting is attended by the advisor to the Minister of Environment for multilateral agreements Ambassador Raouf Saad, head of the Central Administration for Climate Change Engineer Sherif Abdel Rahim, and several leaders of the Ministry. Source: State Information Service Egypt