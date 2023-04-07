Egypt voices deep concern over dangerous escalation in region

Official spokesman for the Foreign Ministry Ahmed Abu Zeid has expressed Egypt's grave concern about the growing dangerous escalations in the region during the past 48 hours.

The escalations started when Israeli troops stormed Al Aqsa Mosque and attacked Palestinian worshipers, a thing which was followed by the firing of rockets towards Israel and then by Israeli raids on Gaza and South Lebanon, said Abu Zeid in a statement Friday.

The spokesman appealed to all parties to exercise self-restraint and heed efforts exerted for de-escalation, stemming bloodshed and protecting lives.

He raised the alarm about expected serious dangers in the region if the cycle of violence continues.

Source: State Information Service Egypt