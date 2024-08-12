General

Egypt condemns terrorist attacks in DRC


Egypt condemned the recent terrorist attacks in North Kivu province of the Democratic Republic of Congo, attributed to a group linked to the Daesh organization, resulting in 18 deaths and 14 individuals missing.

In a statement on August 12, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed condolences to the DRC government, its people, and the victims’ families, reaffirming Egypt’s solidarity and support for the DRC’s efforts to combat terrorism and enhance security and stability.

Source: State Information Service Egypt

