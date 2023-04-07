Economist: Financial Planning For Three Years Is Better Than Preparing A Budget

The economist, Hammam Al-Shamaa, confirmed that it is not possible to adopt a budget for three years in light of the fluctuations of the global market and its impact on the economic situation in the country.

He told the Iraqi National News Agency / NINA /: Those in charge of financial affairs do not differentiate between medium and long-term financial plans and the budget.

Al-Shamma added: "There is no budget in the world for three years, but rather financial and economic planning that takes into account the effects of the global market on the financial and economic situation in the country.

Source: National Iraqi News Agency