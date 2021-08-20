EcoFlow Launches DELTA Max, a Two-Day Home Backup Power Station

With a base capacity of 2016Wh expandable to 6048Wh, the latest battery in the EcoFlow DELTA series is available in select global markets

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — EcoFlow, a portable power and renewable energy solutions company, today announces the EcoFlow DELTA Max portable power station is available in APAC, LATAM, the Middle East, and Africa. With a base capacity of 2016Wh, the DELTA Max’s capacity can expand to 6048Wh when connected with two Smart Extra Batteries – enough for an average family’s emergency energy need for two days.

Upgrading its current product lineup, EcoFlow saw the need for a battery with greater capacity given the increase in power outages and consumers therefore looking for more self-reliant energy solutions. In 2019, EcoFlow first launched the EcoFlow DELTA on Kickstarter, which quickly became a fan-favorites because of its charging speed and large capacity. Two years later, the company introduced two all-around upgrades to the EcoFlow DELTA series line – the EcoFlow DELTA Max and the beefier DELTA Pro at 3.6kWh, for those with even greater power needs.

“We saw great reception to the EcoFlow DELTA series, and our customers said they wanted even more power from their batteries,” said Thomas Chan, R&D Director at EcoFlow. “The EcoFlow DELTA Max takes resiliency to another level. It can truly provide backup power for an entire home and mitigate the impact of power outages.”

High capacity with expandable design

The EcoFlow DELTA Max has a capacity of 2016Wh, which can support a family’s emergency use needs (four lights, a fan, a router, a laptop, a fridge, and charging of smartphones) for half a day. When connected with two DELTA Max Smart Extra Batteries, the capacity can go up to 6048Wh, which enables a family to comfortably survive a two-day blackout.

Designed for more than home backup power, the EcoFlow DELTA Max at its peak capacity can also support an RV’s energy use (an average RV uses 20kWh electricity per day) for more than seven hours.

Fast charging that leads the industry

Even with an upgraded capacity compared to the EcoFlow DELTA (from 1260Wh to 2016Wh), the EcoFlow DELTA Max requires the same amount of time to be fully recharged – less than two hours. The EcoFlow DELTA Max can be charged at 1800W through standard AC outlets. The battery also supports dual charging — charging with any two of a variety of power sources (AC wall outlet, solar, smart generator, car charging). When connecting the EcoFlow DELTA Max to a Smart Extra Battery, the input can reach a max 3600W with standard AC outlet and Smart Generator charging. This max input enables the EcoFlow DELTA Max with a Smart Extra Battery to be fully recharged from 0% to 100% in 1.8 hours, which is two times faster compared to similar products on the market.

Powers 99% appliances

With a 2400W AC output, the EcoFlow DELTA Max can power 99% appliances, including electric kettles, air conditioners, space heaters, and steam irons. With EcoFlow’s patented X-Boost technology, the EcoFlow DELTA Max’s output can even surge to 3400W, which leads all competitors with the same capacity level.

Additional upgrades for the EcoFlow DELTA Max include more efficient solar charging, enhanced ability to control and monitor the device via the EcoFlow App, and the battery exterior is designed for more reliability and durability.

EcoFlow DELTA Series

Following the release of the EcoFlow DELTA Max, EcoFlow plans to launch in the fourth quarter of 2021 the EcoFlow DELTA Max (1600) for customers with backup power needs at a smaller scale. The EcoFlow DELTA Max (1600) has a base capacity of 1612Wh, which can increase to 5644Wh when connected with two Smart Extra Batteries.

Earlier this year, EcoFlow introduced the DELTA Pro portable home battery and ecosystem. The full ecosystem has enough power – on just one charge – to meet an average family’s emergency power usage for about one week. With an expandable capacity up to 25kWh, it can fully recharge in under two hours and is the industry’s first battery that can be charged via multiple power sources – the grid, EV charger, solar, wind and gas. Launched on Kickstarter in July, it clocked over $1M USD in its first 45 minutes.

