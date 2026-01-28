Dubai Gold District Launches as the Global Epicentre for Gold and Jewellery Trade

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In a landmark moment for the region’s gold and jewellery industry, Ithra Dubai has officially launched Dubai Gold District, a purpose-built destination designed to elevate Dubai’s position as the world’s leading destination for gold and jewellery trade. The launch of Dubai Gold District marks a new phase in Dubai’s development as a global centre for retail, commerce, and trade. Developed as a unified destination, the District brings together the full gold and jewellery value chain in one location, spanning retail, bullion, wholesale trade, and investment. By consolidating these activities, Dubai Gold District strengthens Dubai’s position as one of the world’s most trusted global destinations for gold.

The launch also reflects the UAE’s continued role as a leading global trading nation for gold and precious metals. In 2024–25, the country exported approximately USD 53.41 billion worth of gold, with major trading partners including Switzerland, the United Kingdom, India, Hong Kong and Turkiye, positioning the country as the world’s second-largest physical gold trading destination.

As Dubai’s new ‘Home of Gold’, the District unites the full spectrum of gold and jewellery activity under one destination. It is home to a wide range of established global and regional gold and jewellery brands, offering exceptional variety, quality and value for buyers, traders and investors.

What sets Dubai Gold District apart globally is the unmatched diversity of its audience, bringing together one of the world’s widest mixes of buyers, traders, and consumers within a single destination. In 2025 alone, the District welcomed shoppers from more than 147 nationalities, reflecting Dubai’s unique position as a truly global marketplace for gold and jewellery.

A landmark feature of Dubai Gold District will be the world’s first Gold Street, a street constructed using gold, created as a distinctive attraction for tourists and visitors to the District. Further details will be revealed in phases.

The District comprises more than 1,000 retailers across gold, jewellery, perfumery, cosmetics, and lifestyle categories. The retailer mix includes established jewellery flagships such as Jawhara Jewellery, Malabar Gold and Diamonds, Al Romaizan, and Tanishq Jewellery, with Joyalukkas announcing plans for a 24,000 square foot flagship, set to be its largest in the Middle East.

The District is also supported by six hotels, providing convenient access for international visitors, buyers and trade partners.

For more information, visit www.dubaigolddistrict.com

