‘DPRK’ stresses support for Syrians’ struggle to preserve their country’s sovereignty



Damascus, Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui stressed her country’s support for Syrians’ struggle to preserve their county’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

That came during a meeting between Deputy Foreign and Expatriates Minister, Bassam Sabbagh and Chargé d’Affaires of North Korean Embassy in Damascus, at the ministry’s headquarters.

The Chargé d’Affaires handed Sabbagh a congratulatory letter addressed to Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Minister, Fayssal Mikdad, from Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui on the 58th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between both countries.

In her letter, the Minister stressed her country’s support and solidarity with the Syrian people in their struggle to preserve the country’s sovereignty.

In turn, the Deputy minister described as ‘deeply-rooted’ the relations between both countries, as he underscored the importance of bolstering these relations and enhancing cooperation and coordination in various fiel

ds in a way that would serve the two countries interests.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency