Dollar Exchange Rates in the Local Markets Today

The exchange rates of the dollar on the local stock exchange recorded a slight decrease today, Monday.

The selling price was 143,750 thousand dinars for one hundred dollars, and the purchase price was 141,750 thousand dinars for one hundred dollars.

In the north, the selling price reached 144,250 dinars for one hundred dollars, and the purchase price was 142,250 dinars for one hundred dollars.

In the south, the selling price reached 144,500 dinars for one hundred dollars, and the purchase price was 142,500 dinars for one hundred dollars.

Source: National Iraqi News Agency

