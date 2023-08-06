Dismantling the most prominent drug trafficking network in their possession (450) kilograms of Captagon pills and (50) kilograms of opium

The Ministry of Interior announced the dismantling of the most prominent drug trafficking network in Iraq, in their possession (450) kilograms of narcotic Captagon pills and (50) kilograms of opium.

The Ministry of the Interior stated in a statement: “The General Directorate for Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Affairs in the Ministry carried out, within 72 hours, from 3/8/2023 to 6/8/2023, a security operation that is considered the largest in Iraq in combating drugs, according to judicial decisions and in coordination and participation with anti-narcotics drugs in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, which resulted in the dismantling of the most prominent drug trafficking network, which is the main supplier and exporter in Iraq of narcotic Captagon pills, and its crimes extend from the region to the center, south and west of the country.

It added: "The network consists of (8) defendants, including its head, as they were fully arrested and their confession was written about storing narcotic substances in places most of which are difficult to find under the ground, doors and other hidden places, and after conducting a thorough inspection.

(450) kilograms of the narcotic Captagon pills and (50) kilograms of the narcotic opiate were seized.

Source: National Iraqi News Agency