Deputy chairman of King Hamad Centre highlights Bahrain’s peace efforts at IPU General Assembly

Geneva, Ali Abdullah Al Aradi, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the King Hamad Global Centre for Peaceful Coexistence, participated in the meeting of the IPU Committee on Middle East Questions and the Science for Peace Parliamentary Meeting, held during the 149th Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) General Assembly in Geneva, Switzerland.

During the meetings, discussions focused on enhancing parliamentary and scientific diplomacy, and strengthening strategic partnerships between countries, the IPU, and international and regional organisations to promote security, peace, and stability in the Middle East and globally. These discussions aligned with the General Assembly’s theme: ” Harnessing science, technology, and innovation for a more peaceful and sustainable future.”

Al Aradi highlighted Bahrain’s commitment, under the leadership of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and with the support of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, to promotin

g peace. He cited initiatives such as the King Hamad Award for Peaceful Coexistence and the call for an international convention to criminalise hate speech and prevent the misuse of media and digital platforms for inciting intolerance, extremism, and terrorism.

He also highlighted the importance of HM the King’s proposal, adopted at the Arab Summit, for hosting an international peace conference on the Middle East and HRH the Crown Prince’s call at the United Nations General Assembly for a treaty to regulate the governance and development of artificial intelligence, ensuring it serves the purposes of peace, development, and global prosperity.

Al Aradi gave an outline of the centre’s initiatives in line with Bahrain’s vision of promoting tolerance, dialogue, and respect for religious freedoms. He emphasised the centre’s educational and cultural programmes, which aim to empower youth and raise societal awareness in collaboration with educational institutions and regional and international organisations, includ

ing the IPU, under a cooperation agreement signed last September.

The meetings were also attended by Abdullah Isa Al Mannai, the centre’s Executive Director.

