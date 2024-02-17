Deputy agriculture minister, AU delegation discuss joint cooperation

Deputy Minister of Agriculture for Livestock, Fisheries and Poultry Mostafa el Sayyad, on Friday discussed in a meeting with a delegation from the African Union Inter-African Bureau for Animal Resources (AU-IBAR), all aspects of cooperation between Egypt and African states under the bureau's umbrella. During the meeting, Sayyad stressed Egypt's willingness to assist African countries in the plant and livestock area. Following the meeting, the AU-IBAR delegation visited the Agriculture Ministry's laboratories in Giza's Dokki district, where they have been posted on their high-quality capabilities. Source: State Information Service Egypt