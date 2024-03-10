Death toll from malnutrition in the Gaza Strip rises to 25RESISTANCE TARGETS GATHERING OF ENEMY SOLDIERS EAST OF BIRKET RISHA

Occupied Jerusalem, A Palestinian infant and a young Palestinian woman were martyred on Saturday evening in the Gaza Strip afflicted by malnutrition, bringing the total number of martyrs due to hunger in the Strip to 25 martyrs. Palestinian Health Ministry stated in a statement that a two-month-old baby girl and a 20-year-old woman were martyred in Kamal Adwan Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip as a result of malnutrition and dehydration, stressing that famine in the northern Gaza Strip had reached fatal levels. The Gaza Strip is living in extremely difficult humanitarian conditions, reaching the point of famine, while the occupation authorities continue to prevent and obstruct the arrival of humanitarian aid, especially to the northern regions, while the aid that reaches the south of the Strip is not sufficient for the needs of the Palestinians, especially in Rafah, which is considered the last refuge for the displaced. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency The Islamic Resistance issued the following statement: "The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted, at 10:20 am on Sunday, March 10, 2024, a gathering of enemy soldiers east of Birket Risha site with rocket weapons, inflicting direct hits." Source: National News Agency - Lebanon