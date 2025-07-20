Dbaiba Pledges Continued Enforcement of State Authority in Libya

Tripoli: The Prime Minister of the Government of National Unity, Abdul Hamid Dbaiba, affirmed that the Libyan state is moving forward in consolidating the principles of justice and respect for the law, emphasizing that “justice is a sublime divine value, and the more we establish justice, the more the state is established.”

According to Libyan News Agency, Dbaiba made these remarks during a meeting held to follow up on the progress of work at the Ministry of Justice, the Judicial Police Department, and the ministry’s affiliated bodies. He stated that the government is determined to continue its campaign to enforce the law and address grievances, highlighting the significance of bringing prisons under the authority of the Ministry of Justice as evidence of real reform.

The Prime Minister declared that “the era of impunity is over,” underscoring that no individual is above the law. He emphasized that justice is an integrated system, not limited to the influence of a militia. Dbaiba pointed out that some prisons are still managed by individuals involved in serious crimes, which he deemed unacceptable.

Dbaiba also announced that the illegal release of detainees is a direct result of the government’s law enforcement campaign. He noted that ignoring release orders or failing to implement court rulings undermines the prestige of justice. He cited the case of a citizen who has spent ten years in prison without a trial as an example of the justice system’s deficiencies.

The Prime Minister reiterated that reforming the Judicial Police Service is a national project that will not be reversed. He stated that the government is working to restructure the service to prevent infiltration and ensure accountability for human rights violations inside prisons.