Dbaiba Inspects Progress of Work on Tripoli International Airport

Tripoli: The head of the Government of National Unity, Abdul Hamid Dbaiba, continued to follow up on the vital projects implemented in a number of regions in Libya, as he conducted an inspection tour to follow up on the progress of work on the Tripoli International Airport passenger terminal project.

According to Libyan News Agency, Dbaiba inspected the maintenance work on the main runway, connecting runways, and aircraft parking areas, which are an essential part of improving the airport’s infrastructure and enhancing its services.

The project aims to establish a modern terminal capable of receiving a larger number of passengers, while providing services in line with international standards in the field of civil aviation.

According to the plans, the new terminal will accommodate about 6 million passengers annually, allowing the airport to adapt to the expected growth in travel and aviation traffic in the future and contributing to strengthening the airport’s role as a pivotal air hub in the region.