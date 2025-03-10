Dabaiba Issues Circular for Rationalization of Public Spending on Official Events

Tripoli: The Prime Minister of the Government of National Unity, Abdul Hamid Al-Dabaiba, has issued Circular No. (2) of 2025, which outlines specific controls and procedures to rationalize public spending on official events. This initiative is part of a broader effort to enhance good governance and ensure the optimal management of the state’s financial resources.

According to Libyan News Agency, the circular mandates that prior approval must be obtained from the Government Communication Center before organizing any official events. This includes the submission of technical and financial offers for review to ensure alignment with the state’s financial policies and control of public expenditures.

The directive also calls for strict management of expenses related to conferences, celebrations, and workshops. It emphasizes the need for clear justifications for organizing such events and restricts the use of government facilities for events unless special locations are necessary, which would still require prior approval from the Government Communication Center.

Furthermore, government agencies are instructed to reduce protocol costs and limit expenses on hospitality, souvenirs, and paper printing, promoting a shift towards digital means. For television broadcasting, the broadcast signal will be available free of charge to all channels wanting to air official events, preventing additional costs for organizing bodies. Events attended by the Prime Minister are to be exclusively broadcast live on the state’s official channels to unify official media messages.

The circular also underscores the importance of respecting intellectual property rights in all materials used. Organizing bodies are required to prepare a detailed report after each event, including an accurate assessment of the benefits achieved relative to the costs, to maximize the use of available resources.