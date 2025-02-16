Dabaiba Inspects Progress of Martyrs Square Renovation in Tripoli

Tripoli: The Prime Minister of the Government of National Unity, Abdul Hamid Dabaiba, conducted an inspection tour of Martyrs Square in Tripoli following its recent maintenance and renovation efforts. The visit took place on Sunday, marking a significant step in the development project aimed at preserving the square’s historical significance while enhancing its infrastructure.

According to Libyan News Agency, Dabaiba was briefed on the ongoing project, which focuses on maintaining the square’s landmarks and historical identity. The development initiative aims to improve the infrastructure of Martyrs Square, ensuring that its cultural and historical elements remain intact.

During his visit, the Prime Minister paid tribute to the 14 martyrs executed by Italian occupation forces on December 6, 1911, by placing a bouquet of flowers at the memorial. This act commemorates their sacrifices and the struggle against occupation, reinforcing the square’s importance as a site of national remembrance.

Dabaiba was accompanied on his tour by the Minister of State for Communication and Political Affairs, Walid Al-Lafi, the head of the executive team for the President’s Initiatives and Strategic Projects, Mustafa Al-Manea, the Director of the Tripoli Public Services Company, Mohammed Ismail, and representatives from the Tripoli Central Municipal Council.