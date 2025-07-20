Dabaiba Honors Organizers of Tripoli International Malouf Festival in a Cultural Revival Effort

Tripoli: Prime Minister of the Government of National Unity, Abdul Hamid Dabaiba, honored the Supreme Organizing Committee of the 12th Tripoli International Malouf Festival, named the “Sheikh Mustafa Abu Jarad Session,” on Sunday. The ceremony saw the attendance of the Chairman of the General Authority for Cinema, Theater, and Arts, as well as the Minister of State for Communication and Political Affairs.

According to Libyan News Agency, Dabaiba praised the committee’s efforts in organizing the festival, marking a significant return of this national cultural event after years of hiatus. He highlighted the event as an essential step in reviving Libyan heritage and reinforcing cultural identity.

The Prime Minister also recognized the contributions of the organizing committee members in making the artistic event a success, which included widespread participation from Malouf bands throughout the country.

According to the “Our Government” page, Dabaiba emphasized the importance of continuing to activate the cou

ntry’s artistic movement and prioritizing cultural and artistic production that embodies the people’s identity and reflects their cultural heritage. He assured that the government is committed to supporting initiatives that foster a society proud of its cultural legacy.