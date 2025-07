Tripoli: The Attorney General met with Counselor Al-Siddiq Al-Sour, the Head of the Italian Republic’s Mission to Libya. The meeting took place over the past few days, focusing on enhancing technical cooperation between the two nations.

According to Libyan News Agency, the discussions also involved the role of the Public Prosecution in achieving stability and societal peace. Efforts to strengthen the rule of law were highlighted as a key component in these discussions.