Dabaiba Embarks on Official Visit to Qatar for Bilateral Talks

Doha: The Prime Minister of the Government of National Unity, Abdul Hamid Dabaiba, heads to the State of Qatar today on a two-day official visit during which he will meet his counterpart, the Prime Minister of Qatar, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.

According to Libyan News Agency, Dabaiba will discuss during this visit with the Qatari Prime Minister aspects of cooperation in economic files and joint projects between the two countries. The discussions will also include exchanging views on regional and international issues, and exploring ways to enhance Libyan-Qatari cooperation in a way that serves the interests of the two countries and the two brotherly peoples.